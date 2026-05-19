Imec CEO urges EU to build domestic AI chipmakers
Imec CEO Patrick Vandenameele is urging the European Union to focus on building its own AI chip companies with the new Chips Act 2.0.
He says Europe needs to nurture local talent and tech if it wants to keep up with big US players like NVIDIA.
Otherwise, it risks falling behind in the global AI race.
Patrick Vandenameele suggests TSMC Dresden upgrade
Vandenameele points out that Europe already has strong chip design and equipment firms like ASML and ASM.
He suggests pushing Taiwan's TSMC to upgrade its Dresden facility for advanced manufacturing, supporting the European Union's goal of "tech sovereignty."
The updated Chips Act drops on May 27, aiming to boost Europe's semiconductor industry after the first act helped stabilize things, but didn't quite hit its target for global market share.