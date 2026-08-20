Impatiens nimspurjae from Nepal's Myagdi district named for Nirmal Purja
Technology
A flower first discovered in 2011, Impatiens nimspurjae, now carries the name of legendary mountaineer Nirmal Purja.
Found in Nepal's Myagdi district at high altitudes, this plant is a nod to Purja's love for the mountains and his work protecting them.
Study confirms species honoring Nirmal Purja
Researchers confirmed it as a new species after careful study.
Naming it after Purja honors not just his record-breaking climbs, like scaling all 14 of the world's 8,000-meter peaks in six months and six days, but also his efforts to raise awareness about mountain conservation.
Even after his tragic passing in July 2026, this living tribute keeps his passion for the Himalayas alive.