In AI era, engineers need to master this skill
With AI quickly taking over routine coding, being able to explain ideas clearly is now a must-have skill for tech pros.
Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei, says engineers who can talk about what AI can do—and why it matters—will be in high demand.
Why coding alone won't cut it anymore
Amodei points out that engineers need to connect their work to real business goals and explain the trade-offs behind their choices.
Anthropic says it will need more people who can explain, not just write code, as it adds customers.
He says empathy, creativity, emotional intelligence, and collaboration will help people thrive as automation grows.
New jobs will emerge from AI's impact
AI isn't just replacing tasks—it's creating opportunities we haven't seen before.
Amodei predicts 10,000 new kinds of jobs could pop up (even if we can only imagine a few right now).
The big takeaway: success will come from using AI to boost your own skills—not letting machines take over completely.