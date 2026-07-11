In NVIDIA interview, Jensen Huang says AI creates new jobs
NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang says AI isn't taking jobs away: it's actually opening up new ones.
In an interview published by NVIDIA, he shared that engineers at NVIDIA are shifting from routine coding to building creative AI systems that handle the boring stuff for us.
As Huang puts it, "You're taking all the mundane work, and you're trying to get this agent to do it. That requires imagination, that requires creativity."
Jensen Huang: AI makes engineering interesting
Huang believes AI is making engineering more interesting and creating fresh opportunities rather than just replacing people.
He explained that building these smart agents means breaking big problems into smaller pieces, so there's plenty of work for engineers who want to shape how AI gets used in the real world.
While some tech leaders worry about job losses, Huang sees a future where tech skills and creativity matter more than ever.