In NVIDIA interview, Jensen Huang says AI creates new jobs Technology Jul 11, 2026

NVIDIA's CEO Jensen Huang says AI isn't taking jobs away: it's actually opening up new ones.

In an interview published by NVIDIA, he shared that engineers at NVIDIA are shifting from routine coding to building creative AI systems that handle the boring stuff for us.

As Huang puts it, "You're taking all the mundane work, and you're trying to get this agent to do it. That requires imagination, that requires creativity."