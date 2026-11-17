In-orbit computing lets satellites send key flood data faster
Satellites are getting smarter with in-orbit computing, a solution that lets them process data right in space and send only the most important results back to Earth.
This means scientists and emergency teams could get crucial information, like flood-related data, much faster instead of waiting for everything to be downloaded and analyzed on the ground.
Costs, expertise limit in-orbit computing deployment
Right now, there's a big lag because satellites have to beam all their raw data down before anyone can use it.
In-orbit computing could change that by filtering out what really matters before sending it home.
The catch? It's still expensive and needs experts to set up, so we're not seeing it everywhere just yet, but if those hurdles are cleared, far more people could benefit from faster, smarter satellite insights.