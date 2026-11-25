IN-SPACe report: nearly 60% of India's satellite costs from components
India's satellite industry is still attributing nearly 60% of satellite costs to electronic, electrical and electromechanical components, and specialized materials, many of which are imported, according to a new report from IN-SPACe.
Private companies only handle parts like structure and propulsion, while many critical components are imported.
The report also points out issues like not enough testing facilities and a shortage of skilled engineers, making it take up to 16 months just to get what's needed.
India space economy could hit $40-$45B
Even with these bumps, India's space economy is already worth nearly $9 billion and could reach $40 to $45 billion in less than a decade.
If the country invests in better infrastructure and teams up internationally, it could go from a handful of startups to nearly 400-500 companies in just a few years, helping meet the world's growing demand for affordable satellites.