India's satellite industry is still attributing nearly 60% of satellite costs to electronic, electrical and electromechanical components, and specialized materials, many of which are imported, according to a new report from IN-SPACe.

Private companies only handle parts like structure and propulsion, while many critical components are imported.

The report also points out issues like not enough testing facilities and a shortage of skilled engineers, making it take up to 16 months just to get what's needed.