IN-SPACe selects 3 firms for satellite 3D city mapping
IN-SPACe has chosen three Indian companies, SpacePixxel Technologies, KaleidEO Space Systems, and Azista Industries, to build high-resolution 3D maps of cities using satellite images.
The goal? Give planners and government/user departments better data for smarter urban planning, improved infrastructure, and disaster risk assessment.
Companies split 1.46 cr for testing
The selected companies will split ₹1.46 crore to test their tech in Shimla and Bengaluru, two cities picked for their totally different vibes (think hill town vs. megacity).
The project, monitored by a project facilitation and monitoring committee, which will include representatives from the user departments and space agency Isro, hopes to close data gaps and boost homegrown space tech for real-world problems.