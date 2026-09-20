INCOIS uses AI to map coastal plastic near Visakhapatnam

INCOIS (based in Hyderabad) is teaming up with scientists and tech to tackle ocean pollution.

Using AI, machine learning, and satellite data, they're mapping out where plastic waste gathers along the coast, especially around Visakhapatnam.

This is part of a bigger national push to clean up our seas during the concluding day of the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 campaign.