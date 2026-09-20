INCOIS uses AI to map coastal plastic near Visakhapatnam
INCOIS (based in Hyderabad) is teaming up with scientists and tech to tackle ocean pollution.
Using AI, machine learning, and satellite data, they're mapping out where plastic waste gathers along the coast, especially around Visakhapatnam.
This is part of a bigger national push to clean up our seas during the concluding day of the Swachh Sagar Surakshit Sagar 5.0 campaign.
INCOIS, Andhra University, VIBHA build tracker
The project brings together INCOIS, Andhra University, and VIBHA to build India's first system for tracking marine litter.
By figuring out where plastic comes from and how it moves, they hope to target cleanup efforts better and support recycling.
As Ministry of Earth Sciences Secretary T. Srinivasa Kumar puts it, the studies would identify the sources of marine plastic litter, monitor its movement, determine regions where it is likely to accumulate, and help formulate strategies for removal and recycling, supporting the circular economy.