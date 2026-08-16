Income Tax Department warns of rising phishing emails impersonating it
Heads up, there's a spike in phishing scams pretending to be the Income Tax Department.
Scammers are sending super-official-looking emails and links to fake tax sites, all to trick you into sharing your login info, bank details, or PINs.
The Income Tax Department wants you to know: it will never ask for personal financial info over email.
Forward suspicious emails with headers
Don't click on sketchy links or open weird attachments, even if the email looks real.
Keep security software updated with the latest antivirus and anti-spyware software, along with a firewall to protect your device from malicious files and programs.
If you get a suspicious message, forward it (with headers) to webmanager@incometax.gov.in and incident@cert-in.org.in, then delete it right away.
Stay alert and help keep your info safe!