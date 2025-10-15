Starlink satellites burning up in atmosphere daily raise environmental concerns

SpaceX 's Starlink project, which operates the largest satellite constellation in history with over 6,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit, is facing scrutiny from scientists. The system is designed to provide global internet coverage and replace older or malfunctioning satellites regularly. However, according to Harvard-Smithsonian astronomer Jonathan McDowell, as many as four Starlink satellites re-enter Earth's atmosphere every day.

Reentry process Satellites designed to disintegrate upon reentry The Starlink satellites are designed to safely deorbit after about five years and completely disintegrate upon reentry. This process doesn't pose any threat to people on Earth. The satellites heat up and break apart due to atmospheric friction, leaving behind glowing trails similar to meteors or auroras. These stunning sights have been captured by amateur astronomers across the US, Europe, and Japan.

Pollution worries Environmental impact of burning satellites Scientists are increasingly concerned about the environmental impact of these disintegrating satellites. When they burn up, they release fine metal particles like aluminum oxide into the upper atmosphere. Experts warn that these particles could alter ozone chemistry or reflect sunlight, thereby changing the composition of the mesosphere. With tens of thousands more Starlink satellites on the way, scientists are worried about their cumulative effect over time.