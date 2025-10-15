Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses land in India, cost ₹29,900
Meta just dropped its Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses in India, starting at ₹29,900 for the classic Wayfarer and Skyler styles.
These glasses run on Meta AI, so you can ask questions and get answers, though most features require a connected phone except for limited offline capabilities like translation with pre-downloaded language packs.
Pre-orders opened on May 13, with premium lens options pushing the price up to ₹35,700.
Glasses can turn your photos into Diwali-themed images
You can now pay with UPI for amounts under ₹1,000 just by scanning QR codes, all handled through your WhatsApp.
The glasses also bring in local flavor with Hindi support and even Deepika Padukone's AI voice.
Want to spice up your photos? Just say the word, and the glasses can turn your pics into Diwali-themed images.
Glasses take on JioFrames, Xiaomi AI Glasses
Meta is pitching these as the go-to AI wearables for India's tech-savvy crowd, especially with instant answers on the move.
While rivals like JioFrames and Xiaomi AI Glasses are around, they don't yet offer UPI payments or local AI voices—so Meta's glasses definitely have an edge for now.