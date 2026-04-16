India launches AI governance and economic group under Ashwini Vaishnaw
India just launched an AI Governance and Economic Group to shape how artificial intelligence rolls out across the country.
Led by Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw (with Jitin Prasada as vice chairperson), this team will build a national AI strategy, make sure different ministries are on the same page, and look at how AI might affect jobs, plus come up with plans to handle any big changes.
Group to classify AI projects
They'll sort out which AI projects are ready to go, which need more testing, and which should wait for now, basically labeling them as "deploy," "pilot," or "defer."
The group includes senior government experts who'll keep an eye on legal rules and push for responsible innovation.
Over the next decade, they want to make sure India's use of AI helps society and supports jobs—not just tech progress for its own sake.