India adopts balanced approach to AI regulation
India is taking a balanced route with AI regulation, steering clear of both the US's hands-off style and the EU's strict rules.
Announced by Amit Sheth from IAIRO on March 3, this approach aims to boost innovation while keeping users safe through sector-specific oversight.
Homegrown focus
Instead of chasing massive language models, India is focusing on smaller, homegrown AI tools designed for areas like healthcare, agriculture, finance, and governance.
These models run on local infrastructure and are being developed by a team that includes experts from big names like Amazon and Meta.
Progress on AI guidelines
Fresh IT guidelines (notification date not stated in this source — verify and cite the notifying document/date) now require all synthetic content to be clearly labeled and set stricter timelines for takedowns of intimate images and other illegal content.
Plus, at the AI Impact Summit (February 2026 implied by context) — date and endorsement not stated in this source; verify and cite the event and date.