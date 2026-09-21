India aims 50 rocket launches by 2030 with private firms
Technology
India is aiming big in space, setting its sights on launching 50 rockets every year by 2030, a massive leap from just three launches so far in 2026.
To pull this off, ISRO and IN-SPACe are encouraging private companies to get involved and help upgrade the country's space infrastructure.
Skyroot Aerospace shows private launch potential
Skyroot Aerospace made history as the first Indian private company to launch an orbital rocket, showing just how much private firms can contribute.
With more companies joining in, plus new launch pads being built (including one in Tamil Nadu), India is gearing up for a much busier (and more exciting) space future.