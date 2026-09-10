India and France sign 3 space agreements at Paris summit
Technology
Companies from India and France signed three new space agreements at the International Space Summit in Paris, focusing on satellite launches, space surveillance, and microsatellite technology.
This is a fresh boost for their partnership, which has already lasted more than 50 years.
Safran Space Dhruva €5m 52-satellite deal
Safran Space from France signed contracts worth more than €5 million with India's Dhruva Space to build parts for a huge satellite constellation: 52 satellites set to launch between 2027 and 2030.
Meanwhile, French company RIDE! and Indian firm TakeMeToSpace are launching two satellites.
Plus, U-Space and AXISCADES are teaming up to tap into India's growing demand for microsatellites.