India and France to launch TRISHNA satellite monitoring water resources
India and France are joining forces to launch a new satellite, TRISHNA, in 2027.
This mission is all about tracking water resources on our planet (think surface temperatures, vegetation health, and water availability), all with sharp images that update several times a week.
It's a big step in tackling global water scarcity as climate change gets worse.
India handles optics France provides thermal
TRISHNA will orbit more than 700km above Earth in a sun-synchronous path, letting it snap high-resolution shots for better resource management.
The project builds on over 60 years of Indo-French space teamwork, with ISRO and France's CNES sharing the technology: India handles the optical gear while France brings the thermal imaging.
It's another example of two countries teaming up for something that really matters: our planet's future.