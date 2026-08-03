India app spending jumps to $345 million as downloads top 6.6B
Technology
More people in India are spending on apps than ever, with in-app purchases hitting a record $345 million in Q2 2026, a 35% jump from last year.
App downloads also surpassed 6.6 billion, and non-gaming apps made up most of that action, pulling in nearly $240 million.
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Crunchyroll grabbed the top spot for Media and Entertainment thanks to new anime drops and better subscriptions, while JioHotstar stayed strong among the highest earners.