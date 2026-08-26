India approves Hunterase for rare genetic disorder Hunter syndrome
Technology
Big news: India has approved Hunterase, a treatment for people with Hunter syndrome, a very rare genetic disorder.
This condition happens when the body cannot make enough of a key enzyme, causing harmful substances to build up and slowly damage organs over time.
Hunterase replaces enzyme, doctors urge awareness
Hunterase steps in to replace the missing enzyme. While it is not a cure, it helps slow down the disease and makes life easier for patients.
Doctors are calling this approval a major step since there have not been many options in India before.
They are also hoping for more awareness and early diagnosis so people can get help sooner.