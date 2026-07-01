India asks Meta to halt WhatsApp username rollout, seeks explanation
Technology
India has asked Meta to temporarily stop rolling out WhatsApp's new username feature, a tool that would let you chat using a unique username instead of your phone number.
The government wants more time to review it for safety reasons and has given Meta three days to explain exactly how it works.
Officials cite impersonation and misuse concerns
Officials are worried the feature could make it easier for people to impersonate others or misuse usernames.
Government sources said the company has been directed not to launch it until consultations on the matter are completed.
Basically, they want to be sure user safety and security are covered before giving this feature a green light.