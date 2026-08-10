India cuts flagged AI-content removal from 36 to 3 hours
India just rolled out stricter rules for handling deepfakes and AI-generated content online.
Now, platforms have only 3 hours (instead of 36 hours) to remove illegal posts once the government or a court flags them.
The move is all about keeping things safer and more accountable in the age of AI-generated content.
Platforms must detect and label AI
Platforms also need to speed up how quickly they handle complaints, use tech tools to spot harmful synthetic content, and clearly label any permitted AI-made material so people know what's real and what's not.
The focus isn't on banning AI but making sure it's used responsibly, especially to prevent impersonation, non-consensual intimate imagery, child sexual abuse material, and deceptive representations of people or real-world events.