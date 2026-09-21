India eyes iron-air batteries to cut solar energy waste
India wants to ramp up its renewable energy, but storing all that solar power has been a real challenge: too much of it ends up wasted.
lithium-ion batteries are pricey and facing high import costs and lacking indigenous technology, so they're not ideal for India's big plans.
Now, iron-air batteries are getting attention as a cheaper alternative.
Meine Electric unveils ₹5/kWh iron-air system
Meine Electric recently disclosed in July that it had developed the world's first fast-charging iron-air battery system that uses iron and can store energy at about ₹5 per kilowatt-hour, a big win for affordability.
The catch? These batteries aren't as efficient as lithium-ion yet, and experts say it could take another five years of testing before they're ready for massive use.
Still, if things work out, this tech could be a game changer for India's green future.