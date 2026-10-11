India, France partner on TRISHNA satellite launching within 12-16 months
India and France are teaming up again for TRISHNA, a new satellite that's almost ready to launch in the next 12 to 16 months.
Announced by ISRO's U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, this mission brings together both countries' space agencies to tackle environmental challenges from space.
TRISHNA payloads and open data
TRISHNA is built to track Earth's surface temperatures and help manage water resources (pretty important stuff as climate issues grow).
The data will be shared openly worldwide, making it useful for scientists everywhere.
With the Thermal Infra-Red (TIR) payload developed by CNES and the Visible-Near Infra-Red Short Wave Infra-Red (VNIR-SWIR) payload developed by ISRO on board, this mission highlights just how much can happen when countries collaborate on science that matters.