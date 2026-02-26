WhatsApp logout every 6 hours? Know India's new SIM rules

India's government has confirmed a new set of regulations for messaging apps like WhatsApp . The rule mandates that these services must link their accounts with an active SIM card. The move is aimed at bolstering security and curbing cyber scams. Communication Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the November 2025 SIM-binding rules will stay. Under the norms, WhatsApp must log out inactive devices every six hours and stop working if the registered SIM isn't present on the device.

User impact Major implications for users Under the new rules, if you change or deactivate your SIM card, you will lose access until re-verification. This also means that web sessions will log out every six hours. The government says these measures are aimed at combating digital fraud, which costs India ₹22,800 crore a year. However, this could pose a challenge for those using dual-SIMs or eSIMs and frequently traveling or using the same app on multiple devices.

Compliance challenges Tech industry raises concerns The tech industry has raised concerns about the enforcement of these rules, especially for iPhone users. However, officials have made it clear that there will be no deadline extensions for compliance. Scindia stressed that these measures are meant to ensure national security and prevent fraud. He clarified that the logout rule after six hours only applies to multiple connections on the same device, such as when using WhatsApp Web on a computer.

Advertisement