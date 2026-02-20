India is 1 of Meta's most important markets, says Wang

India isn't just a big market—it actually has more consumer AI companies than the US. Over 500 million Indians use Meta apps daily, powering everything from auto-translated Reels to speedy WhatsApp business chats and ads for small businesses.

Meta's upcoming AI models will be tailored to users' needs

Wang revealed that new AI models are coming soon—these will be personalized for users' goals, languages, and cultures.

He also talked up Meta's open-source work with 1,600 languages and its partnership with India's AI Coach on local datasets.

For real progress in AI, Wang says public and private sectors need to team up around four pillars: talent, energy, data, and computing power.