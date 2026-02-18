What did Sundar Pichai announce at AI Impact Summit 2026?

Google CEO Sundar Pichai has said that India is on the cusp of an "extraordinary trajectory" in artificial intelligence (AI) . He made the statement during his address at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi. The summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam from February 16-21, has brought together policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives from across the globe.

Potential Blueprint for democratizing AI globally Pichai highlighted India's diversity, language ecosystem, and also robust digital public infrastructure as a "powerful foundation for innovation." He said these factors make India a blueprint for democratizing AI globally. The Google CEO also stressed that AI adoption must be based on trust, safety, and inclusivity. "AI must work across languages and local contexts. It must deliver real-world benefits people can rely on," he added.

Connectivity project India-America Connect Initiative The Google chief also announced the India-America Connect Initiative, a project to deploy new subsea cable routes for improved AI connectivity between the US, India, and several Southern Hemisphere locations. He said, "Google has full-stack connectivity in India, and I have never been more excited about the future we are building together." The initiative is aimed at bolstering global digital infrastructure and strengthening international collaboration on AI technologies.

Advertisement

AI hub A $15B AI hub in India Pichai announced a $15 billion AI hub in India, which will include gigawatt-scale compute and a global subsea cable gateway. He said this project would bring jobs and advanced AI infrastructure to the country. The Google CEO also unveiled ambitious skilling programs like a Google AI Professional Certificate Program in English and Hindi for students and early-career professionals.

Advertisement