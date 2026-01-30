India kicks off its own AI research organization

India just kicked off the Indian AI Research Organization (IAIRO), a non-profit backed by both government and industry, to supercharge homegrown AI breakthroughs. Announced on January 30, 2026, IAIRO is running a five-year mission with ₹300 crore in funding from Gujarat, the central government, and the Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance.

IAIRO's focus on practical AI research IAIRO wants to push the limits of AI research that matters for everyday life—think healthcare, education, climate change, and more.

They're building their own tech using a mix of local hardware and cloud power to create smarter models tailored for India's needs.

Ambitious goals and experienced leadership The team isn't thinking small: they aim to train 200+ new AI innovators, file over 50 patents, launch 30+ pilot projects, support at least 20 startups, and inspire more than 10,000 students.

Dr. Amit Sheth is leading as Founding Director with Dr. Ajai Chowdhry on the board—and they've got advisors from Google DeepMind and OpenAI cheering them on.