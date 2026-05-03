India launches 1st OptoSAR satellite from GalaxEye for Mission Drishti

OptoSAR blends optical and radar

OptoSAR's tech blends optical and radar imaging, so it can snap sharp pictures even through clouds or at night.

That means better tools for tracking floods, planning cities, monitoring crops, and managing disasters.

The mission highlights India's growing private space scene: Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt called it "a pivotal shift in India's approach to Earth observation" and "a definitive proof-of-concept" for India's private space sector, while PM Modi praised the innovation and young talent behind it.

GalaxEye also plans to expand its OptoSAR constellation over the next five years and distribute its imagery globally.