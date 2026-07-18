India launches 1st privately built rocket, opening door for startups
Technology
India just launched its first-ever privately built rocket, opening the door for more private players in a field long led by government agencies.
This successful test flight is a big moment for Indian innovation and shows how the country is embracing new ideas in space technology.
Satellite deployment is the next test
The big test now is whether this rocket can successfully deploy its satellites.
If it works, it'll prove that private companies here can pull off real space missions, possibly inspiring even more startups to join India's growing space scene.
Stay tuned for updates as this new chapter unfolds.