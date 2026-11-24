India launches 1st quantum computing and AI university in Guntur
India just launched its first-ever Quantum Computing and Artificial Intelligence (AI) University at Acharya Nagarjuna University in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.
Backed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, this marks a big step for tech education in the country.
Classes kick off in December 2026 on a temporary campus, while the permanent one is planned at Nidamarru in Amaravati.
Four labs and 8,250 trainees planned
Students will get access to four high-tech labs covering Quantum Computing, Quantum Communication, Chip Design and VLSI, and AI.
The university plans to train around 8,250 people in five years through degrees and skill courses, strengthening the state's efforts to develop a hub for quantum technology and artificial intelligence.