India launches digital hub for psychiatric disorders
Technology
India just launched CALM-Brain, its first-ever digital hub for psychiatric disorders.
Built by the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind with NIMHANS and NCBS, this platform, which will be made open-source, is designed to help researchers better understand conditions like addiction, OCD, bipolar disorder, dementia, and schizophrenia.
Platform brings together data from over 2,000 people
CALM-Brain brings together data from more than 2,000 people in 900 families, plus a stem cell biobank.
By studying both affected and unaffected family members, scientists hope to spot early warning signs and develop more effective treatments for mental health issues.