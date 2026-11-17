India launches Khushi AI chatbot to aid tuberculosis patients
India just launched Khushi, an AI-powered chatbot designed to support people dealing with tuberculosis (TB).
Available in 12 Indian languages, Khushi chats with users via text or voice, sharing information about TB symptoms, side effects of medication, and nutrition tips, all as part of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan campaign.
Khushi links Ni-kshay, JOSH teams added
Khushi connects with the Ni-kshay platform to send daily medicine reminders and uses GPS to help patients find the nearest Ayushman Arogya Mandir for care.
The launch also introduced new educational materials and JOSH Teams, young people working across 55 districts, to spread TB awareness at the grassroots level.