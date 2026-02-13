India mandates clear labeling of AI-generated content

New rules require platforms to quickly identify and block illegal content

Apps like WhatsApp and Instagram now need tech that can quickly find and block illegal synthetic content, especially anything harmful or misleading.

If obscene AI material containing nudity or obscene acts is reported by a user whose own identity or that of someone else has been compromised, it has to be taken down within two hours.

While these rules are meant to keep things safer online, some experts worry they might be tough for smaller platforms to handle—and could even impact free speech if not managed carefully.