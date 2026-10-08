India Mobile Congress 2026 highlights AI networks and 6G standards

India's telecom scene is about to get a major upgrade, with industry leaders at the India Mobile Congress 2026 talking up AI-powered networks and global 6G standards.

The goal? Smarter, more secure, and programmable networks that can keep up with our growing digital lives.

Ericsson CEO for South-East Asia, Oceania and India Andres Vicente pointed out that India's speedy 5G rollout has already laid the foundation for these high-tech changes.