India Mobile Congress 2026 highlights AI networks and 6G standards
India's telecom scene is about to get a major upgrade, with industry leaders at the India Mobile Congress 2026 talking up AI-powered networks and global 6G standards.
The goal? Smarter, more secure, and programmable networks that can keep up with our growing digital lives.
Ericsson CEO for South-East Asia, Oceania and India Andres Vicente pointed out that India's speedy 5G rollout has already laid the foundation for these high-tech changes.
Rajkumar Upadhyay urges homegrown tech, cybersecurity
Experts like GSMA Director General Vivek Badrinath and Qualcomm ISAG Chair Etienne Chaponniere say AI will shape everything from how our devices work to how networks are built.
There's also a big push for local innovation: C-DOT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay wants more homegrown tech and better cybersecurity.
With 6G on the horizon, expect faster connections and smarter devices.