India Mobile Congress 2026 rolls out Viksit Tech 47 platform

Viksit Tech 47 will spotlight more than 200 Indian tech firms in a special report packed with insights from founders and experts.

There's also the Dr Zarabi Indigenisation Award for Startups for startups building hardware that used to be imported, encouraging homegrown innovation.

Expect more than 150,000 attendees and more than 300 exhibitors showing off the latest in AI, IoT, SaaS, and more, all themed around "Scale Without Boundaries."