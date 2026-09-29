India Mobile Congress 2026 rolls out Viksit Tech 47 platform
Technology
India Mobile Congress 2026 is rolling out Viksit Tech 47, a new platform designed to help Indian tech companies become global players.
The event runs October 7-10 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, bringing together startups, industry leaders, and innovators under one roof.
Report to spotlight 200+ Indian firms
Viksit Tech 47 will spotlight more than 200 Indian tech firms in a special report packed with insights from founders and experts.
There's also the Dr Zarabi Indigenisation Award for Startups for startups building hardware that used to be imported, encouraging homegrown innovation.
Expect more than 150,000 attendees and more than 300 exhibitors showing off the latest in AI, IoT, SaaS, and more, all themed around "Scale Without Boundaries."