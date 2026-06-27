India opens world 1st copper-chlorine hydrogen plant using reactor heat
Technology
India has opened the world's first hydrogen plant powered by heat from a nuclear reactor, not electricity.
Launched on June 26, 2026, at Kalpakkam's Indira Gandhi Centre for Atomic Research, the facility uses a copper-chlorine process to split water into hydrogen and oxygen, tapping into the Fast Breeder Test Reactor that's been running since the 1980s.
Pilot replaces electricity, boosts efficiency
This new method mostly replaces electricity and uses direct reactor heat, making hydrogen production more efficient than traditional ways.
While it's just a pilot for now, it could lead to cleaner energy for big industries like steel and oil in the future, and reimagines how nuclear tech can help fight climate change.