India pauses WhatsApp username plan over impersonation and scam concerns
WhatsApp's plan to let people connect using usernames instead of phone numbers has been put on hold in India.
The government's tech ministry, MeitY, is worried this could make scams and impersonation easier, especially by people pretending to be banks, officials, or famous personalities.
MeitY gave WhatsApp 3 day deadline
MeitY gave WhatsApp three days to explain how it will keep users safe (the source does not specify the start date). If WhatsApp does not respond, it could face regulatory action.
While WhatsApp says usernames boost privacy and has suggested safeguards, critics argue losing traceable phone numbers might help scammers and make things harder for law enforcement.
Talks between WhatsApp and Indian regulators are ongoing as they look for a balance between privacy and security.