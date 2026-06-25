India pays thousands to film chores for robot training
Technology
India is making waves in robotics by paying thousands of people to record themselves doing everyday chores, like folding clothes or making tea, with head-mounted cameras.
These videos help teach AI-powered robots how to handle real-life tasks, so they can actually grip, wash, and move things just like humans.
Flexible jobs in India raise concerns
This new industry is creating flexible jobs for many, with some earning up to 250 rupees an hour.
Companies are gathering data from homes and realistic studio setups.
But as India's role grows in the global robot market (projected to possibly reach $5 trillion by 2050), concerns about privacy, fair pay, and future job losses are coming up, reminding everyone that responsible tech growth matters.