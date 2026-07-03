India planning separate law for artificial intelligence, S Krishnan says

Vaishnaw outlines 3 hour deepfake removal

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw shared that the new rules aim to cover everything from data privacy and algorithm bias to holding people accountable for AI-generated content.

Platforms like X and Instagram already have stricter rules: now they must remove flagged deepfakes within three hours when flagged by a competent authority or court.

The goal is to keep tech innovation alive while making the internet safer for everyone.