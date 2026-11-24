India plans AI rules covering liability safety and intellectual property
India is gearing up to set clear ground rules for artificial intelligence.
The government's plan covers things like who's responsible if AI goes wrong, how to keep systems safe, and making sure intellectual property is protected.
They're also considering an AI safety institute to help handle these challenges and build trust in new tech.
Experts divided on India AI law
Some legal experts feel current laws aren't enough for the risks that come with AI. Supreme Court lawyer NS Nappinai says we need dedicated legislation.
But others, like Kazim Rizvi, Founding Director of The Dialogue, a public policy think-tank, from The Dialogue, think India's step-by-step approach makes sense, pointing out moves like the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI, asking investment advisers to reveal when they use AI.
India attracts over $250 billion investments
With the IndiaAI Mission, there's a big push for homegrown tech and better computing power.
Plus, international partnerships and over $250 billion in investments are putting India front and center in the global AI race.