India plans common messaging app rules after WhatsApp username concerns

WhatsApp username sparks fraud, legal doubts

WhatsApp's proposed username feature is under discussion, but officials think it could also open the door to more impersonation and fraud.

While WhatsApp and Telegram have explained how they'll handle this, Signal hasn't replied yet.

Meanwhile, some experts are asking if the government even has the power under current laws to regulate these features, and the app Arattai has said it would disable usernames to comply with the regulatory change.