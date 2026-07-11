India plans common messaging app rules after WhatsApp username concerns
India's IT ministry is planning to set common rules for messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal.
This move comes after worries that WhatsApp's new username feature could make it easier for people to fake identities or scam others.
The idea is to keep things safer and help law enforcement do its job.
WhatsApp username sparks fraud, legal doubts
WhatsApp's proposed username feature is under discussion, but officials think it could also open the door to more impersonation and fraud.
While WhatsApp and Telegram have explained how they'll handle this, Signal hasn't replied yet.
Meanwhile, some experts are asking if the government even has the power under current laws to regulate these features, and the app Arattai has said it would disable usernames to comply with the regulatory change.