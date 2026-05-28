India Post adopts AI parcel sorting amid online shopping surge
Technology
India Post just announced it is bringing in an AI-powered system to sort parcels, aiming to speed things up and handle the surge from online shopping.
Postmaster General Rajeev Umrao said it is all about keeping up with demand and making deliveries more efficient.
AI scans bar codes and addresses
The AI will scan bar codes and addresses to automatically sort parcels, which means fewer mistakes and less manual work.
Delivery times are expected to improve by 15% to 20%, and a smart route planner is coming soon to make things even smoother.
The rollout starts in Uttar Pradesh, with hopes it will make life easier for small traders, online sellers, and rural customers.