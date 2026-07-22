India prepares AI law to tackle deepfakes and safeguard consent

The law will limit how much power agentic AI systems have, especially in sensitive areas like finance and public services.

Regulatory sandboxes, safe spaces for testing high-risk AI, are on the way with help from the Reserve Bank of India, or RBI, and the Securities and Exchange Board of India, or SEBI.

Plus, there's a push for clear rules on who owns data, who's responsible if things go wrong, and mandatory labeling of AI-made content online.

India's also looking at what other countries are doing so our laws keep up with global standards.