India probes Meta's new AI image generator amid privacy concerns
What's the story
The Indian government is set to review Meta's latest Muse artificial intelligence (AI) image generator. IT Secretary S Krishnan made the announcement at the CII GCC Business Summit, saying that the ministry will examine representations it receives on this issue. The move comes in light of user concerns over data privacy and consent related to Muse Image, which was developed by the tech giant's Superintelligence Labs.
Feature backlash
Muse Image pulls photos from public Instagram accounts
The Muse Image tool lets users generate AI images by pulling photos from public Instagram accounts with a simple tag in the prompt. This has drawn criticism as it is automatically enabled for public accounts, raising questions over consent and privacy. Experts warn that unsuspecting users could find their likenesses in random AI-generated images without explicit permission, making them more vulnerable digitally despite Meta's watermark safeguards.
User control
Users can opt out by toggling the reuse setting off
In response to the backlash, Meta has stressed that users have control over how their content can be tagged for AI creation. The company has updated Instagram's 'Settings' to clarify that allowing others to reuse public content in features like remix also permits people to create with their Instagram content using AI products at Meta. Users can opt out by toggling this reuse setting off.
AI features
Muse Image comes with invisible watermarking system
Meta has touted Muse Image as its most advanced image generation model yet, capable of following instructions faithfully, editing with precision, and composing from multiple references. The tool can restore an image or clear up a blanket of fog in another to reveal a valley below. It also comes with Content Seal, an invisible watermarking system that will help people verify whether an image is AI-generated.