India probes Tata Electronics leak of iPhone 18 Pro details Technology Jul 03, 2026

India is looking into a reported data breach at Tata Electronics, which may have exposed details about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.

The files, now believed to be circulating on the dark web, include supplier information, component lists, and images of unreleased devices.

MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed, "We are investigating," when asked if it was being treated as a cybercrime.