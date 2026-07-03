India probes Tata Electronics leak of iPhone 18 Pro details
Technology
India is looking into a reported data breach at Tata Electronics, which may have exposed details about the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro.
The files, now believed to be circulating on the dark web, include supplier information, component lists, and images of unreleased devices.
MeitY Secretary S. Krishnan confirmed, "We are investigating," when asked if it was being treated as a cybercrime.
Leaked documents reveal Apple supplier reliance
The leaked documents reveal just how much Apple relies on specific suppliers for its new phones, something competitors or counterfeiters could use to their advantage.
Since Tata Electronics is a major partner in Apple's supply chain, this breach could strain their relationship ahead of the iPhone 18 Pro launch expected in September 2026.