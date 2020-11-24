Last updated on Nov 24, 2020, 02:44 pm
Written bySiddhant Pandey
India's mobile phone exports in 2020 are likely to cross a record $1.5 billion (over Rs. 11,000 crore), a report by analysis and research firm techARC has shown.
The report stated that 98% of the shipments would include smartphones.
It highlighted that the record value of shipments would be achieved despite the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacting exports.
Here are more details.
The report stated that a total of 12.8 million mobile phones—including 10.9 million smartphones—were exported from India from January to September 2020.
Exports had dropped to 1.2 million units in the April-June quarter from 7.4 million in January-March due to COVID-19.
Exports rose to 4.2 million units in July-September indicating the restoration of the supply chain and the resumption of work in Indian factories.
According to the report, Samsung is leading the exports with 11.6 million units.
The second-top exporter is Xiaomi with 0.6 million shipments, followed by Lava at 0.2 million shipments.
The report noted that Lava has emerged as a "torchbearer" Indian brand, being the only domestic brand among the top five.
The other smartphone exporters in the top five are Vivo and OnePlus.
The report also said that a total of 21 brands are exporting mobile phones from India and 17 brands are exporting smartphones. Samsung A51 is the most exported smartphone from India and the top 10 most exported phones all belong to the brand.
The report stated that the top five export destinations for India are the United Arab Emirates (4.58 million units), the United States (1.39 million), Russia (1.27 million), South Africa (1.09 million), and Italy (0.6 million).
Indian brands are now exporting to extended markets like the US, the report said, adding that seven brands are exporting mobile phones from India to the US.
Founder & Chief Analyst at techARC, Faisal Kawoosa, said, "'Make in India' initiative has made India a truly global exporter of mobile phones."
India is exporting to 24 countries, some of which further re-export Indian phones, he said.
The PLI scheme approved for 16 electronics companies including 10 mobile handset manufacturers will further strengthen India's position in the global market, he added.
