Why Google is worried about India's Digital Competition Bill
What's the story
Google could be the most affected tech giant by India's proposed Digital Competition Bill. The legislation could impact as many as six of its businesses, forcing changes to its operating model, Moneycontrol reported. Under the proposed framework, Google could be designated a Systemically Significant Digital Enterprise (SSDE) across six of the nine digital service categories under consideration.
Regulatory impact
Google to file fresh representation with MCA
Google raised concerns during industry consultations in August and September.
Now, the tech giant is preparing to file a fresh representation with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) in two weeks, seeking changes to the proposed legislation.
The implications of this bill could go beyond just higher compliance costs for Google.
Restrictions on self-preferencing, tying and bundling of services, and certain data-sharing practices could all be impacted by these regulations.
Operational changes
Potential impact on operations
The proposed bill could impose restrictions on Google's operations in several areas.
These include pre-installed apps like Chrome, mandatory use of Google Play's billing system, and self-preferencing its own services.
The company may also have to comply with requirements related to third-party app stores on Android and the unbundling of certain services.
Restrictions on cross-platform user data sharing could also affect Google's targeted advertising business.
Company stance
Business model at risk
Google is worried about how these rules could affect its current business model if the bill is passed as it is.
For example, Google may have to give up Play Store's exclusivity on Android devices and allow other third-party app stores.
The company is likely to file a representation with the ministry outlining its concerns.
Other big tech companies are also against this bill and have been lobbying for a dilution of the proposed regulations.
Digital reach
Why Google is more vulnerable than other tech giants?
The proposed framework could cover nine digital service categories, including online search engines, web browsers, operating systems, video-sharing platforms, cloud services, and advertising services.
Google has a strong presence in at least six of these categories through its various products and services like Google Search, Chrome browser and Android OS.
This wide exposure makes the company more vulnerable to potential regulatory impacts than other tech giants with less diversified portfolios.
Regulatory change
What is the Digital Competition Bill?
The proposed Digital Competition Bill is a major shift from India's current approach to regulating anti-competitive practices.
It seeks to impose specific obligations on companies designated as SSDEs without requiring the regulator to first establish abuse of dominance for each prohibited practice.
These obligations are intended to prevent large digital platforms from favoring their own services or imposing unfair conditions on business users.