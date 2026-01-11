India Science Festival 2026: Where science meets fun and fresh ideas
The India Science Festival 2026 is happening at IISER Pune over two days, bringing together around 25,000 people to celebrate science, innovation, and curiosity.
Organized by FAST India and Bajaj Auto Limited, the festival is packed with over 60 speakers and more than 30 interactive exhibits and workshops.
What's on the agenda?
You'll find talks, panels, and chill fireside chats covering everything from AI and space tech to green vehicles and quantum computing.
Big names like astronaut Subhanshu Shukla, Nobel winner Venki Ramakrishnan, AI pioneer Ashish Vaswani, NASA's Akshata Krishnamurthy, and more are sharing their stories.
Why should you care?
ISF isn't just about listening—it's about connecting students, researchers, industry pros, and policymakers to spark new ideas in deep tech and AI.
Plus, with a spotlight on research initiatives like the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, it's all about making science accessible—and maybe inspiring your next big project.