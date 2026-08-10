India secures gold and 3 bronzes at IOL 2026 Romania

India just scored big at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) 2026 in Romania, picking up one gold and three bronze medals.

Over 40 countries took part, but it was Shrilakshmi Venkatraman who brought home the gold for India.

Aarav Anil Rao, Nishanth Shankar Lakshmanan, and Advay Misra each earned a bronze, while Soham Amit Pednekar got an honorable mention for his efforts.