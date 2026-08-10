India secures gold and 3 bronzes at IOL 2026 Romania
Technology
India just scored big at the International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) 2026 in Romania, picking up one gold and three bronze medals.
Over 40 countries took part, but it was Shrilakshmi Venkatraman who brought home the gold for India.
Aarav Anil Rao, Nishanth Shankar Lakshmanan, and Advay Misra each earned a bronze, while Soham Amit Pednekar got an honorable mention for his efforts.
IIIT Hyderabad trains students for IOL
Behind these wins is IIIT Hyderabad, which has been coaching students through the Panini Linguistics Olympiad since 2015.
Their Language Technologies Research Centre runs training sessions and practice competitions to prep students for the big stage.
Since joining IOL in 2009, India has collected a total of 37 medals: proof that all this support is really paying off!