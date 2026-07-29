India sets 1 billion 5G users target for 2030
India just set a big goal: the government wants 1 billion people using 5G by 2030.
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia shared that we're already halfway there, with about 500 million users joining in just two-and-a-half years, thanks to a huge investment and nearly 5 lakh new telecom towers.
Scindia also said India isn't just following tech trends anymore; the country now aims to lead the way in building next-generation 6G technology.
India advances telecom manufacturing and semiconductors
To make all this possible, India's ramping up local telecom manufacturing, setting up its first Telecom Manufacturing Zone, and working on better semiconductor production.
The country's also getting involved in global talks about 6G standards and patents.
Plus, with 1.33 billion mobile subscribers and super affordable data (averaging about 27GB per user each month), digital access is more widespread than ever.
Indian innovations like UPI and Aadhaar are even catching attention worldwide, proof that India's digital game is strong and only getting stronger.