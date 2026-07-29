India sets 1 billion 5G users target for 2030

To make all this possible, India's ramping up local telecom manufacturing, setting up its first Telecom Manufacturing Zone, and working on better semiconductor production.

The country's also getting involved in global talks about 6G standards and patents.

Plus, with 1.33 billion mobile subscribers and super affordable data (averaging about 27GB per user each month), digital access is more widespread than ever.

Indian innovations like UPI and Aadhaar are even catching attention worldwide, proof that India's digital game is strong and only getting stronger.