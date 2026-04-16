India team tests ADM surgery to repair oral premalignant lesions
Oral cancer is a huge health issue in India, with around 60,000 new cases each year, many starting as early warning spots called oral premalignant lesions (OPLs).
Now, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra and his team have tested a new surgery that uses acellular dermal matrix (ADM) to repair the mouth after removing these risky lesions.
This approach could help stop OPLs from turning into full-blown cancer and might lower oral cancer rates across the country.
ADM patients had no recurrence
ADM is basically a special tissue scaffold that helps your body heal faster after surgery.
In Dr. Malhotra's study, seven patients had their precancerous lesions removed and the area covered with ADM. They bounced back quickly, had little discomfort, and didn't see their lesions return.
ADM enables accessible dental clinic repairs
The best part? ADM can be used in regular dental clinics without fancy equipment, speeds up healing, and leaves less scarring than older methods.
It's an accessible way to repair early oral lesions—and could make treatment easier for thousands of people in India every year.