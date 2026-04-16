India team tests ADM surgery to repair oral premalignant lesions Technology Apr 16, 2026

Oral cancer is a huge health issue in India, with around 60,000 new cases each year, many starting as early warning spots called oral premalignant lesions (OPLs).

Now, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra and his team have tested a new surgery that uses acellular dermal matrix (ADM) to repair the mouth after removing these risky lesions.

This approach could help stop OPLs from turning into full-blown cancer and might lower oral cancer rates across the country.